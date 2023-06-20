DES, SUB organises sessions on intercultural communication and FLTA for teaching English in collaboration with TSB, US Embassy

The Department of English Studies (DES) at the State University of Bangladesh (SUB) recently held a highly informative and interactive session on "Navigating Intercultural Communication for Online English Teaching." This event, organized in partnership with the TESOL Society of Bangladesh (TSB) and the American Centre, US Embassy Dhaka, took place at the SUB Main Campus on Satmasjid Road.

The primary objective of the session was to shed light on the challenges and opportunities associated with intercultural communication in the realm of online English teaching. As the popularity of online education continues to soar, it has become imperative for English language instructors to adeptly navigate intercultural communication, fostering an inclusive and productive learning environment, reads a press release.

The session featured Afroza Akhter Tina, a Senior Lecturer at Daffodil International University and a distinguished alumna of the US State Department's Exchange Programme. Tina, the resource person for the event, shared her invaluable insights into teaching English in multicultural classrooms and expounded on strategies to promote intercultural communication. She also recounted her experience at the TESOL Convention 2023 Exchange Programme held at the University of Central Florida.

Following this enlightening session, two guest speakers from the US Embassy in Dhaka delivered an informative talk on the Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) program. Shaon Karmakar, the Lead of the English Language Programme, and Khadija Rubaiyat Tasmia, the Coordinator of the English Language Programme, provided practical guidance for teachers aspiring to participate in the FLTA programme. They also offered valuable insights into what teachers can expect during their time in the United States.

Distinguished personalities graced the occasion with their presence, including Touhida Easmin Humaira, Acting Head of the Department of English Studies at SUB, and Professor Dr Sayeedur Rahman, President of the TESOL Society of Bangladesh. Additionally, Hamidul Haque, Head and Senior Assistant Professor at the Department of English, American International University-Bangladesh, and Faheem Hasan Shahed, PhD, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre for Language Studies at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, along with faculty members from various universities in Bangladesh, were also in attendance.

The event proved to be immensely valuable for English language teachers, educators, and professionals in the ELT field, as it enhanced their understanding of intercultural communication within the context of online English teaching. Moreover, participants gained valuable insights into how the FLTA programme could contribute to their career development.

The event was skillfully anchored by Sharmin Sultana Rima, a Lecturer at SUB, and Aftab Uddin Chowdhury, an Assistant Professor at SUB, concluded the proceedings with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the event.