First episode of Industry-Academia Lecture series held at State University

Corporates

Press Release
19 June, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 09:28 pm

Related News

First episode of Industry-Academia Lecture series held at State University

Press Release
19 June, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 09:28 pm
First episode of Industry-Academia Lecture series held at State University

The Department of Food Engineering and Technology of State University comes up with the Industry Academia Lecture Series on "Standard Methods of Meat Processing, Preservation and Distribution".

The first episode of the series was held at State University's Dhanmondi campus at 11am on Sunday, reads a press release.

This event is mainly organised keeping in mind the Eid of Qurbani, the release added.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of the State University Nauzia Yasmin attended the event as the chief guest. 

The former Director General of Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute Nathu Ram Sarkar was present as a special guest. 

 Bengal Meat Processing Industries General Manager (Production & Supply Chain) Krisantha Ujoysuriya was present as the keynote speaker in the discussion.

In addition, the associate professor and head of the department, Muhammad Shafiur Rahman, of food engineering and technology served as the president of the event.

State University of Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

13h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Illustration: Mamunur Rahid

How we lost out on a million because our ancestors refused to buy cheap land

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

1h | TBS Markets
Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

4h | TBS Stories
Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

5h | TBS World
Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

11h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline