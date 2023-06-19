First episode of Industry-Academia Lecture series held at State University

The Department of Food Engineering and Technology of State University comes up with the Industry Academia Lecture Series on "Standard Methods of Meat Processing, Preservation and Distribution".

The first episode of the series was held at State University's Dhanmondi campus at 11am on Sunday, reads a press release.

This event is mainly organised keeping in mind the Eid of Qurbani, the release added.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of the State University Nauzia Yasmin attended the event as the chief guest.

The former Director General of Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute Nathu Ram Sarkar was present as a special guest.

Bengal Meat Processing Industries General Manager (Production & Supply Chain) Krisantha Ujoysuriya was present as the keynote speaker in the discussion.

In addition, the associate professor and head of the department, Muhammad Shafiur Rahman, of food engineering and technology served as the president of the event.