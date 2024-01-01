Students of temple-based education programme get new books

The Temple-based Children and Mass Education Programme celebrated a book festival by distributing new books to students at its project office in Dhaka on Monday (1 January).

Ministry of Religious Affairs Secretary Md Abdul Hamid Jamaddar was present as the chief guest and inaugurated the event, reads a press release.

In the sixth phase of the project, 6,89,820 books were distributed to 2,22,000 students in 7,400 educational centres across the country.