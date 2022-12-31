Students of four classes to receive new curriculum books on trial basis: Dipu Moni

File Photo
File Photo

Minister for Education Dr Dipu Moni has disclosed that students belonging to classes 1, 2, 6, and 7 will be provided books as per the new curriculum on a trial basis next year.

She said this while addressing a Meet the Press-style program organised by Chandpur Press Club at its auditorium, where she was the chief guest on Friday evening.

The education minister said amendments will be made if any mistakes are found in the books printed for distribution.

Urging all to cooperate to make the initiative a success, she informed that books with new editions for four more classes -3, 4, 8 and 9 - will be available in 2024. The remaining two classes i.e. 5 and 10, are expected to receive their new editions in 2025.

Replying to a question from the journalists, the minister said that above all, academic qualifications, merit and capability are taken into consideration, when recruiting newly enlisted MPO teachers as trainers.

There are many experienced teachers who don't have the capability of training others, she said.

The aim, she said, is to transform education in the country through highly skilled, trained teachers.

Urging people of her constituency to vote for her, Dipu Moni said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's daughter Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly on her new vision to turn Digital Bangladesh into Smart Bangladesh.

