New book on confrontational politics of Bangladesh published from London, New York

A new book of Dr Harun-or-Rashid, former professor of political science, Dhaka University and Vice-Chancellor of National University Bangladesh (currently Bangabandhu Chair), has been very recently published (March 2024) from London and New York simultaneously in both hardback and paperback versions under the title "Understanding Fifty Years of Bangladesh Politics: Struggles, Achivements and Challenges' by a leading international publisher, The Routledge (Taylor & Francis Group).

Besides Introduction and conclusion, the book (pp. 224) consists of 5 (five) Chapters, namely The Formative Phase: Mujib Era, 1972-1975; Judicial Activism and Constitutional Development in a Fledgling Democracy; Sheikh Hasina: Journey to power, Achivements and Challenges Ahead; The Crises of Electoral Integrity, and The State of Civil Society, reads a press release.

The major focuses of the books are Bangladesh's political divide along Awami League and BNP-Jamaat pervading, so to speak, the entire fabric of society and why it is taking on a confrontational course.

The book is majorly based on the author's researches at Heidellberg University, Germany, during 2021-2022 as Bangabandhu Professorial Fellow. Being an incisive study on the dynamics and discourses of Bangladeshi politics, the volume is deemed to be of great interest to students, scholars and researchers in political science, democracy, modern history and South Asia studies as well as Bangladesh's development partners and policymakers, leading them to better understand the paradoxes and dilemmas of the country's politics in proper perspective.