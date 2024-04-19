New book on confrontational politics of Bangladesh published from London, New York

Corporates

Press Release
19 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 10:12 pm

Related News

New book on confrontational politics of Bangladesh published from London, New York

Press Release
19 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 10:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A new book of Dr Harun-or-Rashid, former professor of political science, Dhaka University and Vice-Chancellor of National University Bangladesh (currently Bangabandhu Chair), has been very recently published (March 2024) from London and New York simultaneously in both hardback and paperback versions under the title "Understanding Fifty Years of Bangladesh Politics: Struggles, Achivements and Challenges' by a leading international publisher, The Routledge (Taylor & Francis Group).

Besides Introduction and conclusion, the book (pp. 224) consists of 5 (five) Chapters, namely The Formative Phase: Mujib Era, 1972-1975; Judicial Activism and Constitutional Development in a Fledgling Democracy; Sheikh Hasina: Journey to power, Achivements and Challenges Ahead; The Crises of Electoral Integrity, and The State of Civil Society, reads a press release.

The major focuses of the books are Bangladesh's political divide along Awami League and BNP-Jamaat pervading, so to speak, the entire fabric of society and why it is taking on a confrontational course.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The book is majorly based on the author's researches at Heidellberg University, Germany, during 2021-2022 as Bangabandhu Professorial Fellow. Being an incisive study on the dynamics and discourses of Bangladeshi politics, the volume is deemed to be of great interest to students, scholars and researchers in political science, democracy, modern history and South Asia studies as well as Bangladesh's development partners and policymakers, leading them to better understand the paradoxes and dilemmas of the country's politics in proper perspective.

 

Bangladesh / new book

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

13h | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

14h | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

15h | Panorama
Imranur Rahman, a celebrated British-Bangladeshi sprinter and the fastest man in Bangladesh donning an gold pinstripe Nehru coat custom-made by Fiero. Photo: Courtesy

Have you heard of real gold pinstripe suits?

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

5h | Videos
Is the stock market undervalued?

Is the stock market undervalued?

1d | Videos
Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

1d | Videos
EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

1d | Videos