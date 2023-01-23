PM unveils new book on Bangabandhu and his government

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday unveiled a book written focusing on the government of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and its basic outlines of building a new Bangladesh.

PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hosaain Miah composed the book titled "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman-er Sarkar: Desh Nirmane Moulik Ruprekha.'

The PM unwrapped the book at her office, said PM's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher.

The book highlighted a total of 47 issues related to the management of Bangabandhu's government, including the administration system, cabinet, budget, economy, foreign policy, planning, defence, infrastructure and communication, women's development, trade policy, legislation, civil service, education and human resources.

Sheikh Hasina wrote the preface of the book published by Pathak Shamabesh.

The book reflected the way Bangabandhu wanted to build Bangladesh, which would be research and guiding documents for the researchers, thinkers, economists, policy makers and political leaders who want to realize Bangabandhu's dream of building a Golden Bengal.

The book will be available at Pathak Shamabesh, Kataban, Dhaka.