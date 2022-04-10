Steelbird International announces joint venture with TVS Auto Bangladesh

Steelbird International, India's leading automotive components manufacturing company, has announced setting up manufacturing operations in Bangladesh in collaboration with TVS Auto Bangladesh.

On the landmark occasion of the celebration of its 58th Founder's Day on 13 March, Steelbird formalised a Joint Venture with TVS Auto Bangladesh to manufacture best-in-class superior quality Automotive Filters, reads a press release.

The collaboration underlines the coming together of two formidable brands, Steelbird and TVS, the former poised to start manufacturing in Bangladesh to cater to the expanding Aftermarket and OEM segment, while the latter with all the experience of the market and consumers in that region will facilitate the go-to-market strategy, protocols, channel management, retail and OEM growth in Bangladesh.

"Today we have made a breakthrough with the signing of the Joint Venture with TVS Auto. Both JV partners Steelbird and TVS share unconditional corporate value systems and are like-minded in their commitment to product quality, customer safety & satisfaction, delivery and strength of the product width and depth. We have decades of expertise of manufacturing Air Filters, Oil Filters, Fuel Filters and Cabin Filters, which we have now expanded to the emerging Bangladesh economy and market", said Manav Kapur, Executive Director, Steelbird.

TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director J Ekram Hussain said, "We are delighted to start this new venture with Steelbird, the leading automotive component manufacturing company of South Asia. This JV will be the first collaboration in this sector and definitely it has a huge potential considering automotive industrialization as a localized auto component and quality concern of our vehicle users. We will work very closely and look forward to bring this world class product in Bangladesh market very soon"

The exhaustive range of Auto Filters will be manufactured for all types of automobiles – 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, passenger cars, tractors and commercial vehicles.