Standard Chartered contributes Tk2.9cr to uplift 800 apiculture entrepreneurs with BASA Foundation

Standard Chartered Bangladesh and BASA Foundation are collaborating to foster environmentally conscious agriculture and apiculture processes.

As part of a recently launched initiative, the two organisations will uplift local honey producers and create opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to sell and market honey-related products, reads a press release.

By investing in apiculture – which is focused on increasing the local bee population – the bank is playing a key role in safeguarding our nation's agriculture sector, as bees are an essential part of the agricultural cycle. Understanding and protecting pollinators is key to supporting healthy ecosystems and sustainable agriculture. The project will also boost nutrition status by adding honey and honey-based products to people's diets.

The bank will contribute Tk2.9 crore to implement this joint project, and in doing so, will help to enhance food hygiene and safety; promote job and value creation; increase sustainable mechanisation; safeguard pollination; promote sustainable agriculture; and empower local actors with end-to-end support.

This initiative between Standard Chartered and BASA Foundation focuses on three core goals. The first is to teach approximately 800 honey farmers – both new and old – about honey production, processing essentials, and maintenance of hygiene parameters. The second aim is to build income generation capacity for all beneficiaries via the provision of mechanisation support and quality management tools. Finally, the project will focus on enhancing the marketability of honey products by providing access to certification and forward market linkages.

Beyond these goals, the project will also provide individuals with beekeeping boxes, comb foundation sheet machines, honey extractors, honey processing machines, and food grade containers for storage and preservation. Branding and marketing support will also be extended to all participants.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "Apiculture investment not only fosters the growth of honeybee populations but also cultivates a flourishing impact on our nation's agriculture sector by enhancing crop pollination, biodiversity, and overall agricultural productivity.

"We are also excited to uplift 800 beekeepers and apiculture entrepreneurs and provide them with new opportunities to innovate and improve their livelihoods. Standard Chartered is proud to partner with BASA Foundation to promote sustainable practices that safeguard our food systems while simultaneously contributing to broader goals of environmental conservation and ecological harmony."

AKM Shirajul Islam, executive director, BASA Foundation, said, "BASA Foundation has been working with beekeepers and associated entrepreneurs for the development of apiculture business cycle for the last two decades. Apiculture activities have tremendous potential to maintain our ecosystem, increase agricultural production, improve of nutritional deficiency, strengthen the human immune system, and much more.

"We are confident that the understanding between Standard Chartered Bangladesh and BASA Foundation will lead to a new level and allow both of us to contribute more for marginalised and vulnerable communities from this collaboration."

As the nation's long-term partner in progress, Standard Chartered has consistently been linked to Bangladesh's inspiring story of growth and resilience. For more than 118 years, the Bank has remained dedicated to driving commerce and development by investing in communities; expanding the reach and scale of services and initiatives to promote greater inclusion; and creating new opportunities for stakeholders.

Standard Chartered's community engagement and sustainability initiatives over the years have focused on economic empowerment; improving access to health, education, financial literacy; supporting agricultural innovation; promoting sports, arts, and culture as drivers of positive social transformation; and combating climate change.

BASA Foundation is a development organisation looking to improve quality of life for distressed, underprivileged, and vulnerable community members. Since its inception, the BASA Foundation has focused on capacity building through training; provision of basic education; poverty alleviation through micro-credit operations; food security; water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH); environment climate change issues; and sustainable development. At present, the organisation operates in 20 districts across Bangladesh.