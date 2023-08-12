StanChart Bangladesh, Liverpool legend Ian Rush inaugurate corporate football tournament 'SC Cup'

Standard Chartered Bangladesh, in the presence of Liverpool Football Club's all-time top scorer Ian Rush, recently launched the corporate football tournament SC Cup.

The SC Cup is a five-a-side football tournament to take place in October, which will invite teams from Bangladesh's top corporate houses to take part in a series of football matches, reads a press release.

The tournament will give teams the chance to compete for the opportunity to visit Liverpool's home ground Anfield and watch the team in action.

This will be the sixth edition of the tournament in Bangladesh.