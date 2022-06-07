Avail up to 12% discount at SSLCOMMERZ-bKash fruit fest

In this season of variety of fruits, SSLCOMMERZ and bKash have brought exciting discount offer for customers on purchasing fruits like mangoes, litchis, jackfruits, pineapples, etc. from different online marketplaces.

Customers can avail up to 12% discount on bKash payment using SSLCOMMERZ payment gateway while buying fruits from Rajshahir Aam, Shashya Prabartana, Parmeeda, Royal Fruitz, Kodu, Rajshahi Shop, Red Grocer and Organic O.

A customer can get maximum Tk200 on each order at Rajshahir Aam and Kodu, Tk300 at Shashya Prabartana and Parmeeda, and Tk500 at Royal Fruitz, reads a press release.

To avail the offer, a customer has to buy fruits of minimum Tk500 from Parmeeda and Tk3,000 from Shashya Prabartana.

They can avail the discount as many times as they want during the campaign period, the release adds.

After selecting products from the merchants, customers need to select bKash as payment option through SSLCOMMERZ.

In the next step, they can complete payment by entering number, OTP and PIN.

Details of the offer is available in this link: https://www.bkash.com/ssl_fruitfestival