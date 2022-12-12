Payment gateway SSLCOMMERZ gets licence as payment system operator

The Bangladesh Bank has given online payment gateway SSLCOMMERZ Limited a licence to provide services as payment system operator (PSO) within the country.

With the inclusion of this company, the number of PSOs reached nine.

The company will operate under the brand name SSLCOMMERZ, according to a circular issued by the Bangladesh Bank on Monday.

A senior official of the central bank told TBS that SSLCOMMERZ Limited applied for approval almost one year ago. Their application has been approved after various stages of verification.

He also said that usually when purchasing a product online, the third party collects the payment to an organization and that is done by the PSO. The PSO conducts these activities through contracts with various institutions.

Other PSO institutions are Service Hub Limited which got approval in September this year, IT Consultants Ltd, Software Shop Limited, ShurjoMukhi Ltd, Portonics Limited, Walletmix Limited, Soft Tech Innovation Limited, and Optimum Solution and Services Limited.