Payment gateway SSLCOMMERZ gets licence as payment system operator

Economy

TBS Report
12 December, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 07:46 pm

Related News

Payment gateway SSLCOMMERZ gets licence as payment system operator

TBS Report
12 December, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 07:46 pm
Payment gateway SSLCOMMERZ gets licence as payment system operator

The Bangladesh Bank has given online payment gateway SSLCOMMERZ Limited a licence to provide services as payment system operator (PSO) within the country.

With the inclusion of this company, the number of PSOs reached nine.

The company will operate under the brand name SSLCOMMERZ, according to a circular issued by the Bangladesh Bank on Monday.

A senior official of the central bank told TBS that SSLCOMMERZ Limited applied for approval almost one year ago. Their application has been approved after various stages of verification.

He also said that usually when purchasing a product online, the third party collects the payment to an organization and that is done by the PSO. The PSO conducts these activities through contracts with various institutions.

Other PSO institutions are Service Hub Limited which got approval in September this year, IT Consultants Ltd, Software Shop Limited, ShurjoMukhi Ltd, Portonics Limited, Walletmix Limited, Soft Tech Innovation Limited, and Optimum Solution and Services Limited.

SSLCOMMERZ

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Morocco’s sensational wins against European powerhouses Belgium, Spain and Portugal (and draw with Croatia) cements Africa’s ascension. Photo: Reuters

Carried away by euphoria: Why Morocco's win matters to so many others

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

10h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

The Nobel Prizes need to solve their bias problem

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Redmi A1: Appealing, affordable but riddled with compromise

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

46% of children die from pneumonia every year

46% of children die from pneumonia every year

2h | TBS Stories
Morocco, the first Arab-African country reached into World Cup semi finals

Morocco, the first Arab-African country reached into World Cup semi finals

2h | TBS SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the World Cup after Neymar

Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the World Cup after Neymar

2h | TBS SPORTS
Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

7h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis