SSLCOMMERZ appoints Chowdhury AHM Lutful Huda as the new CEO

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 11:14 am

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

SSLCOMMERZ Limited has appointed Chowdhury AHM Lutful Huda has been as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. 

Previously, he served as CEO at Abdul Monem Group (Coca-Cola), Rangs Motors Limited, and Partex Star Group, said a press release. 

In years prior to his role as CEO at the above mentioned reputed firms, he assumed high-ranking roles at various multinational firms including Managing Director at Insight Management Consulting FZE (Dubai, UAE); General Manager at DITRA (Sharjah, UAE); Managing Director at Reckitt Benckiser Limited; Executive Director of Trade Marketing & Distribution (Seoul, South Korea), Marketing Director (Jakarta, Indonesia), Head of Trade Marketing & Distribution, Area Value for Money Brand Manager (Nairobi, Kenya), Head of Brand Marketing (Harare, Zimbabwe), and other roles at British American Tobacco (BAT).

With Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Strategic Management and International Marketing from University of North Texas (Denton, Texas), Lutful also received certifications and professional training on business, leadership, product development, functional marketing from INSEAD France, IMD Switzerland, Oliver Wright, Leadership Trust of UK, and reputed organisations alike.

