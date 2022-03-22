SSLCOMMERZ introduces online payment service for DU students

SSLCOMMERZ and the University of Dhaka have signed an agreement to launch an online payment gateway service for students' fee collection.

The deal, signed Sunday (20 March), will make the payment collection process mutually beneficial for the university as well as the students, reads a press release.

This signing ceremony was officiated in the presence of Ahmed Kamal Khan Chowdhury, Advisor, SSLCOMMERZ and DU Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, along with distinguished representatives from both the organisations.

