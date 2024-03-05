Southeast University hosts orientation programme for Spring 2024

Southeast University hosts orientation programme for Spring 2024

Southeast University (SEU) welcomed its newly admitted students for the Spring Semester 2024 with a vibrant Freshers' Reception & Orientation Program held on March 4th and 5th at the SEU Multipurpose Hall at its Permanent Campus in Tejgaon, Dhaka. The program comprised four distinct sessions catering to different departments.

The inaugural session on March 4th at 11:00 am catered to the newly admitted students of Computer Science & Engineering (CSE), featuring Dr. Mohammad Kaykobad, Former Professor of CSE, BUET, as the Chief Guest, and Mr. Raisul Kabir, Co-founder & CEO, Brain Station 2023, as the Special Guest. Following this, the second session on the same day at 3:00 p.m. welcomed students from Architecture, EEE, Pharmacy, and Textile Departments. Prof. Dr. Ehsanul Kabir, Managing Director and CEO of Essential Drugs Co. Ltd., graced this session as the Chief Guest, alongside Engr. Md. Ashad Hossain, Chairman, Textile Engineering Division at IEB, as the Special Guest.

March 5th commenced with the third session at 11:00 a.m., which welcomed students from Bangla (BA & MA), English (BA & MA), Economics (BSS & MDS), and Law (LLB & LLM) departments. Prof. Dr. Mizanur Rahman, Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, graced the occasion as the chief guest, accompanied by Br. Dr. Leo James Pereira, Principal of St. Joseph Higher Secondary School & college, as the Special Guest. Finally, the fourth orientation was organized by Southeast Business School, was graced by Notre Dame University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Patrick Daniel Gaffney, C.S.C, as the Chief Guest, and Md. Hazrat Ali, Principal of Uttara Girls High School & College, as the Special Guest.

Throughout all sessions, Prof. Dr. AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice Chancellor of SEU, presided over the proceedings, while Prof. Dr. ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser to the SEU BoT, Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), Registrar of SEU, Deans, and Heads of SEU extended a heartfelt welcome to the newly enrolled students.

The esteemed guests imparted valuable advice, encouraging students to prioritize punctuality and maintain focus. They emphasized the importance of self-development and readiness to tackle future challenges, while pursuing their studies at the beautiful permanent campus of the university at Tejgaon. 

