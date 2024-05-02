Southeast Bank, Aartaz Holdings sign an agreement

Corporates

Press Release
02 May, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 10:41 pm

Related News

Southeast Bank, Aartaz Holdings sign an agreement

Press Release
02 May, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 10:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank PLC has signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Aartaz Holdings Limited.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC and Farid Ahmed Mazumder, Managing Director of Aartaz Holdings Limited (AHL) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Under this agreement, customers of Aartaz Holdings Limited will enjoy Southeast Home Loan with attractive benefits, reads a press release.

Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors of Southeast Bank PLC. alongside other senior officials from both the organizations were also present at the ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh / Southeast Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1h | Features
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

1d | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

2d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

1h | Videos
What is the message of this week's stock market?

What is the message of this week's stock market?

2h | Videos
"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

2h | Videos
How Mustafiz's IPL stint is also bringing the BCB money

How Mustafiz's IPL stint is also bringing the BCB money

5h | Videos