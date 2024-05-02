Southeast Bank, Aartaz Holdings sign an agreement

Southeast Bank PLC has signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Aartaz Holdings Limited.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC and Farid Ahmed Mazumder, Managing Director of Aartaz Holdings Limited (AHL) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Under this agreement, customers of Aartaz Holdings Limited will enjoy Southeast Home Loan with attractive benefits, reads a press release.

Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors of Southeast Bank PLC. alongside other senior officials from both the organizations were also present at the ceremony.