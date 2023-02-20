Southeast Bank contributes Tk30 lakhs to Dhaka Residential Model College

Southeast Bank Limited Contributed Tk30 lakhs to Dhaka Residential Model College for Integrated Agriculture Farming as a part of its Special Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain, managing director, Southeast Bank Limited handed over the cheque to Brigadier General Kazi Shameem Farhad, principal of Dhaka Residential Model College at a ceremony, said a press release.

Teachers of the college and higher officials of the Southeast Bank were also present at the ceremony.

The contribution was provided for the purpose of land development and purchase of agricultural equipment's for making the portion of unused and untilled land of the college suitable for agriculture and rehabilitating the abandoned pond of the college for fish farming.