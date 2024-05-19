Walton must offload 8.9% shares within a year

Infographics: TBS

The stock market regulator has reminded Walton Hi-Tech Industries, which has so far offloaded 1.1% of its shares that the electronic giant in the country will have to increase its free float to 10% within the next one year.

This means the company will have until 21 May 2025 to sell 8.9% of its shares held by its sponsors and directors to the secondary market.

However, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has allowed two more months for Walton's sponsors and directors, who have failed to sell their shares despite the declaration, due to the liquidity crisis and floor price restriction, to complete the process.

The commission took the decision in a meeting in the last week of April, according to sources.

From August 2022 to now, three directors have announced plans to sell around 14.85 lakh shares from their holdings, according to Dhaka Stock Exchange sales confirmation reports.

However, till date, SM Ashraful Alam, SM Mahbubul Alam, and SM Rezaul Alam were only able to sell 335,000 shares.

Company Secretary Rafiqul Islam acknowledged the issues of a lack of buyers and the liquidity crisis and blamed the floor price restriction for not attracting buyers within the stipulated time.

"Around 50% of the shares declared for sale by the three sponsor-directors have been offloaded. Once the sale is fully confirmed, we will be able to inform the stock exchanges," he said.

"Normally, 5,000-10,000 shares are traded every day, making it difficult to offload a large number of shares. However, we are receiving interest from buyers, and gradually, the shares have been sold, as reflected in the company's shareholding reports," he added.

He is optimistic that the share offloading will be completed within the timeframe set by the regulator.

Walton went public in 2020 by offloading around 1% of its shares in the secondary market.

In 2021, the BSEC took the initiative to ensure at least 10% public float for the listed companies, including Walton, as part of its effort to reduce alleged manipulations in the market.

In May 2022, the commission allowed Walton three years to offload the remaining stakes. In line with the regulator, at the end of August 2022, sponsor-directors started the offloading process by expressing sale declarations, according to securities rules.

The shares of the company ended 3% lower at Tk562.70 each on the Dhaka Stock Exchange yesterday.

In the July to March period of the current fiscal year, the revenue of the company stood at Tk4,286 crore, which is 5% higher than Tk4,089 crore compared to the previous year.

Its profit after tax was Tk762 crore, an increase from Tk250 crore in the equivalent period of the previous year.

Its earnings per share stood at Tk25.17 and its net asset value per share was Tk258.22 at the end of March this year.