Walton must offload 8.9% shares within a year

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
19 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 10:35 pm

Related News

Walton must offload 8.9% shares within a year

This means the company will have until 21 May 2025 to sell 8.9% of its shares held by its sponsors and directors to the secondary market.

Salah Uddin Mahmud
19 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 10:35 pm

Infographics: TBS
Infographics: TBS

The stock market regulator has reminded Walton Hi-Tech Industries, which has so far offloaded 1.1% of its shares that the electronic giant in the country will have to increase its free float to 10% within the next one year.

This means the company will have until 21 May 2025 to sell 8.9% of its shares held by its sponsors and directors to the secondary market.

However, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has allowed two more months for Walton's sponsors and directors, who have failed to sell their shares despite the declaration, due to the liquidity crisis and floor price restriction, to complete the process.

The commission took the decision in a meeting in the last week of April, according to sources.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

From August 2022 to now, three directors have announced plans to sell around 14.85 lakh shares from their holdings, according to Dhaka Stock Exchange sales confirmation reports.

However, till date, SM Ashraful Alam, SM Mahbubul Alam, and SM Rezaul Alam were only able to sell 335,000 shares.

Company Secretary Rafiqul Islam acknowledged the issues of a lack of buyers and the liquidity crisis and blamed the floor price restriction for not attracting buyers within the stipulated time.

"Around 50% of the shares declared for sale by the three sponsor-directors have been offloaded. Once the sale is fully confirmed, we will be able to inform the stock exchanges," he said.

"Normally, 5,000-10,000 shares are traded every day, making it difficult to offload a large number of shares. However, we are receiving interest from buyers, and gradually, the shares have been sold, as reflected in the company's shareholding reports," he added.

He is optimistic that the share offloading will be completed within the timeframe set by the regulator.

Walton went public in 2020 by offloading around 1% of its shares in the secondary market.

In 2021, the BSEC took the initiative to ensure at least 10% public float for the listed companies, including Walton, as part of its effort to reduce alleged manipulations in the market.

In May 2022, the commission allowed Walton three years to offload the remaining stakes. In line with the regulator, at the end of August 2022, sponsor-directors started the offloading process by expressing sale declarations, according to securities rules.

The shares of the company ended 3% lower at Tk562.70 each on the Dhaka Stock Exchange yesterday.

In the July to March period of the current fiscal year, the revenue of the company stood at Tk4,286 crore, which is 5% higher than Tk4,089 crore compared to the previous year.

Its profit after tax was Tk762 crore, an increase from Tk250 crore in the equivalent period of the previous year.

Its earnings per share stood at Tk25.17 and its net asset value per share was Tk258.22 at the end of March this year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Walton / Offload shares / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

12h | Wheels
Ciku Kimeria. Sketch: TBS

How are museums still justifying keeping stolen artefacts?

13h | Panorama
Every Saturday, around 30 participants meet at Panaderia restaurant for what they call “open sessions” to indulge in all things tabletop games. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Exploring the world of Bangladesh’s tabletop game enthusiasts

13h | Panorama
Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Netanyahu's wartime cabinet is collapsing

Netanyahu's wartime cabinet is collapsing

10m | Videos
Ronaldo tops Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes again

Ronaldo tops Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes again

1h | Videos
Attacks on students from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan

Attacks on students from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan

2h | Videos
Battery-run rickshaw pullers demonstrate in the capitals Mirpur-10 area in protest of police seizing their vehicles

Battery-run rickshaw pullers demonstrate in the capitals Mirpur-10 area in protest of police seizing their vehicles

3h | Videos