Upazila polls boycott by a party resulted in low voter turnout in first phase: EC

Politics

TBS Report
19 May, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 10:28 pm

However, EC Alamgir said no one can forcibly prevent others from voting.

File photo of EC Alamgir.
The low voter turnout in the first phase of the upazila parishad elections is mostly owed to the decision of a political party to boycott the polls, Election Commissioner Mohammad Alamgir said today (19 May).

"They have asked people to refrain from voting in elections - they can do so. The right to vote or not to vote or to express an opinion is the democratic right of any party or citizen," he said while talking to reporters at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon.

However, EC Alamgir said no one can forcibly prevent others from voting.

"The law enforcement agencies have been ordered to take legal action if any conflict occurs due to the political parties' opposition," said the election commissioner.

Calling on voters to participate in the second phase of the upazila parishad elections, he said a peaceful voting environment has been ensured.

"We, the administration, are being very careful to prevent any minor problems surrounding the election. The second phase of elections will be fairer than the first phase, and voter turnout will also increase.

"However, it is difficult to predict how many votes will be cast… As not all parties are participating, the voter turnout cannot be predicted yet," added the election commissioner.

