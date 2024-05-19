Dhaka seeks Delhi's support in locating, rescuing missing Jhenaidah-4 MP

UNB
19 May, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 10:48 pm

The Deputy High Commission in Kolkata is aware of the issue and they have been working closely with the law enforcement authorities of West Bengal since Saturday, a senior official told UNB.

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and Deputy High Commission in Kolkata are in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs, India regarding the reported disappearance of Jhenidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

"The Deputy High Commission in Kolkata has sent a formal communication to the MEA Branch Secretariat in Kolkata on May 19, seeking the support of the MEA for locating and rescuing the MP," a senior official told UNB.

The Deputy High Commission in Kolkata is aware of the issue and they have been working closely with the law enforcement authorities of West Bengal since Saturday, he said.

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi has also been following up with the MEA in New Delhi, said the official.

Anwarul Azim Anar, the lawmaker from Jhenaidah-4 constituency, has been missing since at least May 14, having gone on a medical trip to India on May 11.

"His whereabouts are still unknown. Family members and party activists could not reach him after May 14 (Tuesday)," the MP Anar's personal assistant, Abdur Rauf said.

He also said "Anar went to India for medical treatment on May 11. He maintained contact with his family members till May 14. Since then, all communication with him has been lost. His WhatsApp number is also unreachable."

