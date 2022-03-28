Sony-Rangs celebrates 2nd anniversary of 'Rangs Online Store', founding day of 'Rangs Electronics'

Corporates

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 03:44 pm

Related News

Sony-Rangs celebrates 2nd anniversary of 'Rangs Online Store', founding day of 'Rangs Electronics'

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 03:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rangs Electronics Limited, popularly known as SONY-RANGS, celebrated the 2nd anniversary of "Rangs Online Store" & the founding day of "Rangs Electronics Limited" on Monday at the Sony-Rangs showroom in Sonartori Tower located at the capital's Banglamotor.

REL Vice-Chairperson Sachimi Hussain, Managing Director Ekram Hussain, Deputy Managing Director Beanus Hussain have jointly inaugurated the celebration ceremony, said a press release.

On this occasion, a special campaign for all customers was made available at countrywide SONY-RANGS showrooms & online store. The offer will continue until 31 March, however, it was noted that Sony-Rangs management may close the campaign anytime to avoid overcrowding or without showing any cause.

Rangs launched its own and the very first Bangladeshi online shop shop.rangs.com.bd dedicated to meeting customers' urgent electronics product requirements on 28 March 2020, when the country was going through lockdown due to Covid-19, to ensure free home delivery, related installation and after-sales service by maintaining human health and safety.

During this journey of two years, more than half a million happy customer orders have been served by the virtual Rangs store.

Rangs also observed the 39th founding day of Rangs Electronics today.

The late Chairman of Rangs Electronics Limited established this remarkable organization as a young entrepreneur with a vision to make the technology affordable to the people of Bangladesh.

During this glorious journey, Rangs has not only established its own brand RANGS, but as an official distributor in Bangladesh, they have also established the market for world-class brands like SONY, Electrolux, Kelvinator, Indesit etc. Ensured official product through countrywide 95 own Showrooms, 500+ Dealer Showrooms & Online Store and best After Sales Service through countrywide 65+ Service Center and continuing this journey of service.

RANGS Group / Sony Rangs / Sony-Rangs / Rangs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

2h | Panorama
Photo caption: How expensive is soybean oil now, after a continuous price hike for over a year? Photo: Mumit M

The tale of a ‘collaterally damaged’ people

4h | Analysis
Photo caption: In the near future, Wagely plans to promote financial literacy through SMS to teach workers how to manage money. Photo: Courtesy

Wagely: Helping workers manage money better

5h | Panorama
Moving ahead with 5G

Moving ahead with 5G

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Medicines made from poisonous plants

Medicines made from poisonous plants

2h | Videos
Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

2h | Videos
World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

19h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles