Sony-Rangs celebrates 2nd anniversary of 'Rangs Online Store', founding day of 'Rangs Electronics'

Rangs Electronics Limited, popularly known as SONY-RANGS, celebrated the 2nd anniversary of "Rangs Online Store" & the founding day of "Rangs Electronics Limited" on Monday at the Sony-Rangs showroom in Sonartori Tower located at the capital's Banglamotor.

REL Vice-Chairperson Sachimi Hussain, Managing Director Ekram Hussain, Deputy Managing Director Beanus Hussain have jointly inaugurated the celebration ceremony, said a press release.

On this occasion, a special campaign for all customers was made available at countrywide SONY-RANGS showrooms & online store. The offer will continue until 31 March, however, it was noted that Sony-Rangs management may close the campaign anytime to avoid overcrowding or without showing any cause.

Rangs launched its own and the very first Bangladeshi online shop shop.rangs.com.bd dedicated to meeting customers' urgent electronics product requirements on 28 March 2020, when the country was going through lockdown due to Covid-19, to ensure free home delivery, related installation and after-sales service by maintaining human health and safety.

During this journey of two years, more than half a million happy customer orders have been served by the virtual Rangs store.

Rangs also observed the 39th founding day of Rangs Electronics today.

The late Chairman of Rangs Electronics Limited established this remarkable organization as a young entrepreneur with a vision to make the technology affordable to the people of Bangladesh.

During this glorious journey, Rangs has not only established its own brand RANGS, but as an official distributor in Bangladesh, they have also established the market for world-class brands like SONY, Electrolux, Kelvinator, Indesit etc. Ensured official product through countrywide 95 own Showrooms, 500+ Dealer Showrooms & Online Store and best After Sales Service through countrywide 65+ Service Center and continuing this journey of service.