Akhter & Sachimi Hussain Foundation distributes winter clothes among marginal people

Akhter &amp; Sachimi Hussain Foundation distributes winter clothes among marginal people

Akhter & Sachimi Hussain Foundation has distributed winter clothes among the slum dwellers and helpless people living in the streets of Dhaka city. 

The distribution programme was organised at their office premises in the capital's Tejgaon I/A on Tuesday (31 January). The foundation will continue the distribution in North Bengal as well, said a press release.

Akhter & Sachimi Hussain Foundation was founded by late Akhter Hussain, founder and chairman of Rangs Group. 

Rangs Electronics Limited Vice Chairperson Sachimi Hussain and Deputy Managing Director Beanus Hussain were present at the event and distributed the clothes among the poor people. 

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy managing director said, "We are always there to help our less fortunate citizens during any natural crisis."

"It is our duty and pleasure to share with those in need and support them to ease their suffering during these unbearable winter days by distributing blankets and winter clothes," she added.

The event was supported by Rangs Electronics Limited, an electronics appliances distributor in Bangladesh operating a nationwide business for the last 40 years with its motto of goodwill and 100% customer-satisfaction.

