Rangs Group founding chairman A Rouf Cohwdhury passes away

Rangs Group founding chairman A Rouf Cohwdhury has passed away.

The eminent entrepreneur breathed his last around 12:30pm at his Gulshan residence on Saturday (18 February) noon.

He died due to prolonged illness, confirmed Mostafizur Rashid Bhuiyan, executive director of Rancon British Motors Ltd, to The Business Standard.

Rouf Chowdhury was also the founding chairman of Sea Resources Group. He was one of the sponsor directors of Bank Asia Limited.

He was also one of the directors of Mediaworld Limited, the parent company of the English daily – The Daily Star.

Rouf Chowdhury did his graduation in Business Management from the USA's Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He had a wide range of experience in several industries including automobile, telecom, pharmaceuticals and petroleum.

He was the resident manager of two American pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh.

Being in the senior management position at Jamuna Oil Company, he contributed for 15 years to the market development of petroleum products in Bangladesh.

Both Rangs and Sea Resources Groups, which are comprised of 35 companies, were formed under his dynamic leadership.

The huge success of the companies of the two groups during a short span of time substantiates his charismatic leadership and progressive mindset.