Rangs Electronics organises 'REL Business Conference 2022 & Presents the Official Sony Product Line up'

Rangs Electronics Ltd, known as 'Sony-Rangs', has arranged "REL Business Conference 2022 & Presented Official Sony Product Line up" for the Bangladesh market on 6 October at KIBC Auditorium, Krishi Khamar Sarak in the capital.

Atsushi Endo, president of Sony South East Asia, Sachimi Hussain, vice chairperson, and Ekram Hussain, managing director of REL, were present at the event, and Deputy Managing Director Beanus Hussain was connected virtually to inaugurate the ceremony, said a press release.

Other high officials from marketing, sales, VAT, accounts, finance, and administration, showroom, dealers and business partners cross Bangladesh were also present there.

Sony President Atsushi Endo thanked Rangs Electronics for keeping the "Sony" brand a well-known name for the past 40 years and keeping the official after-sales service at the highest level.

"Rangs was the official distributor of Sony in the past, is now a distributor and will remain the same in the future as well. Official products will be continuing on the Rangs channel,"he added.

REL has presented Sony Bravia K Series LED TV, Sony Home Audio Video & Alpha Camera models to their nationwide dealers.

The newly launched K Series models will be available from 32" to 85" segments. All new Sony BRAVIA K Series Google TV models are available at shop.rangs.com.bd and all Sony-Rangs Showrooms nationwide.

Rangs Electronics Ltd is the official distributor for marketing all types of Sony products in Bangladesh nationwide and has been doing business with goodwill, success, and trust for the last 37 years. This event has been organised by following human health and safety measures.