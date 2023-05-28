Innovative projects should be supported to build Smart Bangladesh: MP Waseqa

To achieve the goal of Smart Bangladesh, everyone should come forward by encouraging and supporting the innovative projects of young entrepreneurs, according to Member of Parliament of Reserved Women's seat-31 Waseqa Ayesha Khan.

She made this remark while attending the grand finale of a business idea competition organised by the non-profit organisation Drishti Chittagong at a restaurant in Lal Khan Bazar of Chattogram city on Saturday (27 May).

Referring to the young generation, Waseqa said, "Future of Bangladesh will be built in their hands."

"Along with the government, the private sector should also play a strong role in creating entrepreneurs," she added.

Drishti Chittagong Founder Masud Bakul, Vice President Ban Kusum Barua Nupur, Shahidul Islam, Saber Shah, General Secretary Saifuddin Munna, Joint Secretary Kazi Arfat, Ridwan Alam Adnan and competition coordinator Sakhawat Hossain Majumdar also spoke on the occasion.

President of Drishti Chittagong Saif Chowdhury presided over the prize-giving programme where Professor Adnan Mannan of Chittagong University, and Md Nur Nabi of the Ispahani Group were present as special guests.

In the competition titled "Ispahani-Drishti Brainstorming Business Idea Contest", Premier University of Chattogram won the championship with the idea of creating agricultural entrepreneurs in marginal areas.

Team Free Living presented the idea of making agricultural management and product marketing easier and faster by bringing agricultural entrepreneurs, traders and consumers of the marginal areas of the country on the same platform using digital technology.

28 teams from nine universities participated in this year's competition.

Judges for the final stage were Professor Md Abdullah Mamun, Chittagong University Management Department, resident editor of Ekushey Television Rafiqul Bahar, managing director of Confidence Cement Zahir Uddin Ahmed, chief executive officer of Rancon Group Tanvir Shahriar Rimon and assistant professor of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Department of Dhaka University Mustak Ibn Ayyub.