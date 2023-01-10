Sonali Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association

Sonali Bank Ltd signed an agreement with Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association to collect the annual subscription and fees of Bar Association members through the Sonali payment gateway.

The signing agreement was held at Shaheed Rafiur Rahman auditorium of the Association Bhaban on Monday (9 January), reads a press release.

Under the agreement, members of Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association will pay their subscription fees through online by using Sonali Bank payment gateway services from the comfort of their homes.

After the signing ceremony, Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim and the president of Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association Md Momtazuddin Fakir exchanged the documents.

Sonali Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Subhash Chandra Das and Secretary of Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association Md Abdun Nur Dulal singed in the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Justice on the Appellate Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court Md Nuruzzaman, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, Sonali Bank General Manager Md Abdul Quddus and Md Moniruzzaman were present in the occasion as guests.

The bank's executives, officers and Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association members were also present on the signing ceremony.