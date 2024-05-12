Sonali Bank and BDBL sign MoU for merger

Sonali Bank and Bangladesh Development Bank (BDBL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today (12 May) to merge.

This MoU was formally signed in the presence of the chairman and managing directors of the central bank.

Following the signing, Sonali Bank Managing Director Afzal Karim reassured BDBL Bank employees that the merger with Sonali Bank should not be a cause for concern.

He said, "The unified entity would be stronger. Bangladesh Bank will initiate further steps by appointing an audit firm."

BDBL Chairman Shamima Nargis acknowledged the existing weakness in the bank's loan recovery but expressed confidence that given time, this issue could have been resolved independently.

"However, the merger will proceed under the guidance of Bangladesh Bank," she added.

