Sonali Bank's profit jumped 83% in 2023

Sonali Bank, the largest state-owned bank in the country, reported a remarkable surge in net profit, with an increase of over 83% to Tk747 crore in 2023 compared to the previous year.

The bank published its audited financial statement for the last year today (7 May).

According to its financial statement, the bank attributed its significant profit growth in the last year to the substantial contributions from high interest income and investment income.

During the last year, its interest income grew by 34% to Tk5,873 crore and the investment income rose by 44% to Tk4,598 crore, compared to the previous year.

At the end of the last year, its earnings per share stood at Tk16.50 and the net asset value per share of Tk205.25.