Sonali Bank CEO Ataur Rahman becomes governing board member of Open University

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan has been selected as the member of the Board of Governors of Bangladesh Open University.

Honourable President and Chancellor appointed to him as the member of Board of Governors for two years Under act of Bangladesh

Open University-1992 and amended 2009 in 1992 (1) Cha and 19 (2), read a press release.

All the employees of Sonali Bank congratulated Ataur Rahman.



