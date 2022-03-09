Sonali Bank celebrates International Women’s Day

Corporates

09 March, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 09:47 am

Sonali Bank celebrates International Women’s Day

09 March, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 09:47 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sonali Bank Limited celebrated 'International Women's Day 2022' at its head office in Dhaka on Tuesday (8 March).

CEO and Managing Director (MD) Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan joined the programme as chief guest. To celebrate the occasion, the bank arranged a function, where all the officials were presented.

The celebration started by welcoming all the women employees into the office with flowers and ended with cutting a celebratory cake. In line with the celebrations at the
head office, all the branch offices also celebrated the occasion in a similar manner.

CEO and MD Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan stated that there are many well-known examples of successful women leaders in various fields, and hopefully those successes will be echoed everywhere.

He also stated that a woman must be successful as a mother, a wife and a homemaker along with being a successful professional and urged everyone to be a compassionate ally in their journey.

Among others, deputy managing directors Md Murshedul Kabir, Md Mazibur Rahman, Sanchia Binte Ali and Md Quamruzzaman Khan, general managers Md Rezaul Karim and Md Nurun Nabbi along with other senior executives, officials and all women employees of the head office attended the event.

