Time to make law and technology sectors more inclusive for women

Law and technology are two intertwined facets of modern society, constantly influencing and shaping each other in myriad ways. This relationship is dynamic and multifaceted, reflecting the evolving needs of society and the rapid pace of technological innovation not only in Bangladesh but all around the globe. It is therefore a timely demand that gender disparities in these arenas are addressed.

Only around 10% of advocates in Bangladesh are women, and even among them, not all are active in legal practice, as published by the Journal of Law & Social Research (JLSR). It is also concerning that there is no female judge in the Appellate Division of Bangladesh and only 7% in the High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

Similarly, in the technology sector, women remain underrepresented, hindering innovation and perpetuating harmful stereotypes and biases.

The Industrial Development Leasing Company of Bangladesh Limited (IDLC) found that around 12% of the IT workforce are female. Only 25% of female students pursue Computer Science or ICT degrees, with even fewer (around 13%) of those graduates entering the ICT industry. BUET, the technological research and innovation hub in Bangladesh, bears only 16% of females in Bangladesh at present.

This issue manifests across all levels of the industry, from entry-level positions to leadership roles. This was very clear during a cyber security summit in the city this week, which had only one female speaker.

Historical factors, such as patriarchal norms and colonial legacies, have also largely contributed to entrenched gender disparities. These include societal expectations that prioritise women's roles as caregivers, which hinder their professional ambitions. Overcoming these deep-rooted challenges requires challenging stereotypes, and fostering a culture of inclusivity and empowerment.

In this collective journey towards inclusivity and equality, government bodies, educational institutions, businesses, women themselves, and broader society – all have significant roles to play.

Beginning with government entities, their duties encompass crafting and enacting policies that not only advocate for gender equality but also actively facilitate the advancement of women in law and technology by dismantling systemic barriers.

These policies may include legislative measures aimed at combating discrimination, initiatives to promote women's leadership roles, and financial support for educational programs tailored to encourage women's participation in these fields.

By taking the lead in such endeavours, governments can establish a framework for a more inclusive and supportive environment favourable to the professional growth of women. Through proactive intervention, governments set the stage for a more inclusive environment.

Measures such as affirmative action, which involve funding for women's education and training programs, as well as enforcement of anti-discrimination laws, are essential steps towards creating a level playing field in law and technology. Through the promotion of inclusive policies and initiatives, governments can pave the way for women to access equal opportunities and realise their full potential.

The Smart Bangladesh ICT Plan 2041 recognises the gender disparity and has specific strategies in place to address it. One such initiative involves establishing an internal "Gender Gap Task Force" dedicated to promoting the inclusion of women in smart device access programs. Additionally, the plan aims to create a safer online environment for women participating in e-commerce activities.

Educational institutions wield significant influence in shaping the trajectory of gender parity within these fields. They possess the capacity to inspire and embolden the forthcoming generation of female leaders and shoulder a considerable responsibility in empowering women to pursue careers in law and technology.

Through the provision of specialised mentorship initiatives, scholarships, and networking platforms, these institutions can effectively equip women with the requisite skills and confidence to navigate traditionally male-dominated domains. It is imperative for educational establishments to cultivate an environment of inclusivity where women are not only supported but also valued for their contributions.

Businesses, as key players in the professional arena, bear the responsibility of creating inclusive workplace environments that support women's advancement. This involves implementing policies that promote equality, such as equal pay and opportunities for career advancement, as well as providing mentorship and leadership development programs tailored to women.

By cultivating a culture of inclusivity and support, businesses can foster an environment where women are valued and empowered to thrive in their careers. Businesses also hold considerable influence in shaping workplace cultures and practices.

Embracing diversity and inclusion initiatives, such as promoting women into leadership roles and implementing flexible work arrangements, can foster a supportive environment where women can thrive. By recognizing and harnessing the talents of women, businesses can drive innovation and foster a more equitable workforce.

Of course, women themselves also play a pivotal role in driving progress towards gender parity. By advocating for their own advancement, seeking out mentorship and networking opportunities, and actively pursuing leadership roles, women can pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable future in law and technology.

Moreover, engaging men as allies in the pursuit of gender equality is crucial for accelerating progress. Men can leverage their privilege and influence to advocate for diversity and inclusion, thereby amplifying the voices of women in law and technology.

Another key factor in breaking stereotypes and empowering women in law and technology is building confidence. Women often face imposter syndrome and self-doubt, which can hold them back from reaching their full potential.

Overcoming these obstacles requires recognizing achievements, seeking support from peers and mentors, and creating a culture that values women's contributions. Women must also support and empower each other by sharing experiences and success stories that will #InspireInclusion for everyone to work together towards this common goal.

Highlighting success stories of women who have overcome barriers in these fields serves as inspiration and encouragement for others to pursue their dreams.

Bangladesh is a country where women have immensely sacrificed and contributed towards achieving its independence. It is the nation that proudly boasts its leading lady, the Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has served as the world's longest-serving female head of government.

So, why should women under her leadership be left behind in these two significant fields? As International Women's Day approaches, we take it as a reminder to address these persistent gender disparities that continue to affect women in Bangladesh even after 53 years of its liberation.

A comprehensive approach involving policy changes, institutional support, and societal transformation, a true gender parity in law and technology in Bangladesh can be achieved and by working together to #InspireInclusion, we can create a more equitable and diverse landscape that benefits everyone in making the dream of Smart Bangladesh a reality.

Barrister Tasnuva Shelley is an advocate at the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard​​​​​​.