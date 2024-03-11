'Not only financial, investments should be made keeping all the needs of women in mind'

Shaheen Anam, the executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation, called for not only financial but investments in every aspects, keeping the overall needs of women in mind.

She mentioned this while speaking at an interactive dialogue session to celebrate International Women's Day, organised by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) at the ALOK Auditorium of MJF Tower in Dhaka on Monday (11 March). The title of the programme was, 'Invest in Her: Protecting Future', reads a press release.

Shaheen Anam said, "Economic empowerment is considered a prerequisite for ensuring the advancement of women by increasing their acceptance at the public and private levels. However, investing in women's empowerment should not be considered only from a financial perspective. Investments should be increased to improve quality of life, health, education and skills of women. Ensuring women's socio-psychological well-being is also very crucial."

Through this event, she also expressed solidarity with Palestinian women.

Shima Moslem, joint general secretary of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, discussed the importance of investment in preventing violence against women. She mentioned, "Various types of gender-based and sexual violence have made women more marginalized. This is hindering her overall progress. The safest shelter in a person's life is his/her home, but for many women, it is still a dream. Investment for all types of violence prevention need to be in three phases- remediation, prevention and structural change.

Sharmind Neelormi, professor at the Department of Economics of Jahangirnagar University, said, "Many women cannot go to work due to the lack of daycare centers in cities and villages. This is a major limitation in their empowerment. Adequate investment is required for setting up daycare centers in all types of institutions."

Dr Sakia Haque, founder of online travel group Travelettes of Bangladesh, said, "For the development of women, we should not be waiting for anyone. We have to come forward as much as possible from our own position."

In addition to the discussion session, there were also cultural performances. All female staff of MJF and young women from various development organisation participated in the event. This programme was moderated by Wasiur Rahman Tonmoy, co-ordinator of MJF.