Int'l Women's Day: Biman operates flights with all-woman staff for the first time

Showing respect for professionalism and skills of women, Biman Bangladesh Airlines authorities operated an international flight entirely by women crew for the first time today (8 March), when International Women's Day is being celebrated across the world.

The pilot, cabin crew and even all the ground staff of the flight were women, according to a press release.

The flight, BG-349, on the Dhaka-Dammam route left the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:30pm, said the release.

Senior captain Alia Mannan was the pilot in command while Fariha Tabassum was first officer of the the flight, it added.

Following the directive of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim, this exceptional initiative was taken to show respect to the women employees on International Women's day.

The Biman CEO said that the female officers and employees of Biman Bangladesh Airlines are working equally with the male officers and employees to implement the vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to develop Biman Bangladesh Airlines as a smart airline.