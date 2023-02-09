SMC Enterprise holds annual sales conference for FY2022

SMC Enterprise Ltd held its annual sales conference for the fiscal year 2022 at the capital's Sheraton Dhaka on Wednesday (8 February), said a press release.

The conference showcased the sales performance of FY2022, and employees of the sales team of the 12 area offices of SMC EL were given honors and awards for their significant contribution in achieving the sales target.

Waliul Islam, chairman, board of directors, SMC & SMC EL graced the occasion as the chief guest. Former chairman of the board of directors of SMC & SMC EL Muhammed Ali, and Siddiqur Rahman Choudhury were present as special guests.

Toslim Uddin Khan, managing director and CEO of SMC, and Abdul Haque, managing director of SMC Enterprise Ltd were present at the conference.

"In comparison to the 12-month performance in FY2021, the company's revenue grew impressively by around 16%. Currently, SMC Enterprises Limited is supplying its products to more than seven lac sixteen thousand numbered outlets," said CN Mandal, the general manager of sales, presenting the 12-month performance of FY2022.

Khandaker Shamim Rahman, GM, Marketing, gave a presentation on marketing strategy.

Among others, board directors and members of SMC and SMC Enterprise Ltd, representatives from USAID and officials of SMC and SMC Enterprise Ltd were present at the occasion.

The conference was followed by a cultural programme. The program was anchored by Amal Rajak, Dr Raiatun Tehrin, and Rajia Sultana.