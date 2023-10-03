Sayef Uddin Nasir joins as new managing director of SMC Enterprise Ltd

03 October, 2023, 04:15 pm
03 October, 2023

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sayef Uddin Nasir has joined as the managing director of SMC Enterprise Limited. Sayef Nasir has multi-industry exposure with 3 major multinationals companies - British American Tobacco Bangladesh (BATB), Tetra Pak and Heidelberg Cement and major local conglomerates in leadership roles.

Sayef Uddin, over last two decades has worked, in leadership roles in Sales and Marketing, General Management, People Development and Product Management in both B2B and B2C business in Bangladesh, and some other countries of South and South-East Asia.

He has been driving business transformation, leading strategy development and implementation to deliver sustainable growth in challenging business environments building shared vision, goal and highly motivated cross-functional teams.

Nasir completed his MBA from IBA, University of Dhaka and Bachelor's in Civil Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

  

 

