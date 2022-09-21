Sirajganj district police, bKash organise workshop on prevention of MFS abuse

Corporates

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 07:51 pm

Related News

Sirajganj district police, bKash organise workshop on prevention of MFS abuse

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 07:51 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

In a bid to create awareness on the prevention of abuses in Mobile Financial Services (MFS), a coordination workshop in participation of bKash agents, channel partners and law enforcement officers of Sirajganj district was held recently.

In cooperation with district police, bKash organised the workshop at District Shilpakala Academy, Sirajganj.

Md Jashim Uddin Chowdhury, additional superintendent of police, Sirajganj Sadar Circle; AKM Monirul Karim, EVP and head of Department, External Affairs, ECAD, bKash and Humayun Kabir, OC, Sirajganj Sadar police station were present at the workshop., reads a press release.

Around 350 agents of the district attended the workshop.

Abiding by all relevant laws, bKash maintains its operations with strict compliance to keep the platform safe.

Besides, bKash monitors all the activities of agents through AML360 app and takes appropriate action in case of any deviation.

The company conducts awareness activities for all concerned throughout the year. In continuation of that effort, this workshop has been organised in Sirajganj, the release adds.

The workshop discussed on the types of crimes committed by abusing MFS, the importance of information exchange related to the investigation to apprehend criminals and various steps taken by bKash to prevent the abuse of the MFS platform.

The workshop also discussed how to inform the local law enforcement authorities on MFS abuses to help them fight criminal and fraudulent activities.

Bkash / Sirajganj / MFS abuse t

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Auto News of the Week 

10h | Wheels
Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

12h | Thoughts
Myanmar soldiers carry weapons in Tarlay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

'Bangladesh will have to take this to the Security Council'

11h | Interviews
The flow of high-tech products, industrial machinery and capital goods between South Korea and China topped $300 billion in 2021. Photo: Reuters

Supply chains aren’t broken, at least not everywhere

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine

Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine

3h | Videos
Baking products price go up due to dollar crisis

Baking products price go up due to dollar crisis

3h | Videos
Celebrations across the city in honour of the SAAF winners

Celebrations across the city in honour of the SAAF winners

3h | Videos
Girlhood of Kalsindur's footballers

Girlhood of Kalsindur's footballers

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination