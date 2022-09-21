Sirajganj district police, bKash organise workshop on prevention of MFS abuse

In a bid to create awareness on the prevention of abuses in Mobile Financial Services (MFS), a coordination workshop in participation of bKash agents, channel partners and law enforcement officers of Sirajganj district was held recently.

In cooperation with district police, bKash organised the workshop at District Shilpakala Academy, Sirajganj.

Md Jashim Uddin Chowdhury, additional superintendent of police, Sirajganj Sadar Circle; AKM Monirul Karim, EVP and head of Department, External Affairs, ECAD, bKash and Humayun Kabir, OC, Sirajganj Sadar police station were present at the workshop., reads a press release.

Around 350 agents of the district attended the workshop.

Abiding by all relevant laws, bKash maintains its operations with strict compliance to keep the platform safe.

Besides, bKash monitors all the activities of agents through AML360 app and takes appropriate action in case of any deviation.

The company conducts awareness activities for all concerned throughout the year. In continuation of that effort, this workshop has been organised in Sirajganj, the release adds.

The workshop discussed on the types of crimes committed by abusing MFS, the importance of information exchange related to the investigation to apprehend criminals and various steps taken by bKash to prevent the abuse of the MFS platform.

The workshop also discussed how to inform the local law enforcement authorities on MFS abuses to help them fight criminal and fraudulent activities.