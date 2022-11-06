SIBL Opens 179th Branch in Khagrachari

Social Islami Bank has opened its 179th branch in Khagrachari.

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of SIBL, inaugurated the branch Sunday (6 November) as the chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the inaugural programme, said a press release.

Among others, Shane Alam, Chairman of Chagrachari Sadar Upzilla Parishad, Alhaj Mohammad Kashem, Chairman of Dighinala Upzilla Parishad, Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director of SIBL, Sayed Md. Sohel, Zonal Head, Chattogram Zone, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication and Saif Al-Amin, Head of BC & GBD of SIBL, senior officials of the Bank along with local dignitaries were also present at the event.

Manager of Khagrachari Branch Zahedullah Mohd Sarwar expressed thanks and gratitude at the end of the programme.