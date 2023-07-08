SIBL holds half-yearly business conference

Social Islami Bank arranged a day-long half-yearly Business Conference-2023 at the bank's head office on 8 July through a virtual platform.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, was present as the chief guest and inaugurated the conference, reads a press release.

Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director of the bank presided over the programme and Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Director of the bank delivered the address of welcome.

The programme was attended by the Divisional Heads, Zonal Heads, Branch Managers and Sub-branch In-charges including about two thousand employees of the bank online.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO said that the several achievements of the bank during the first half of the year have been possible for sincere efforts of all despite the overall economic and various global crises.

An initiative has been taken to turn the bank into a bank for the people through diversification of its products and services. He hoped that with the collaborative efforts of all, this progress will continue to achieve the goal of the bank.