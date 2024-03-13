Shwapno offers discount in Ramadan

13 March, 2024, 02:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shwapno is offering discounts on almost every Ramadan essential product during Ramadan. There are offers on various products in the first seven days of Ramadan.

There are discounts on hundreds of products. Among them, 5 liters of Pushti Soybean oil is Tk50 off, chickpeas are Tk103 per kg, Tang and Faster Clarks are Tk75 off on 750 grams, Ispahani tea is Tk40 off on 400 grams, Nutrilife 1 liter juice is Tk40 off, Marks 1kg powdered milk is Tk60 off.

Many products are available at Shwapno outlets at affordable prices than the open market.

