Shwapno opens new outlet in Halishahar, Chattogram

Corporates

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 03:26 pm

Related News

Shwapno opens new outlet in Halishahar, Chattogram

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 03:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A new outlet of Shwapno, one of the retail chain shops in the country, is now at the lime factory intersection in Halishahar, Chattogram.

The new outlet was inaugurated on Tuesday (5 April) at 10am at the Chuna factory more" area of Halishahar (next to Gauchia Mazar).

Present at the occasion were Councilor of Ward South ward 11 Professor Ismail, Joint Convener of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League's Chattogram unit Md Delwar Hossain Khoka, Reserved Women Councilor of wards 11, 25, 26 Hure Ara Beauty, Metropolitan Awami League leader and former general secretary Ershadul Amin Chowdhury, Shwapno's Regional Head of Operations Abdullah Al Mahboob and Chittagong Regional Manager Saifur Rab Tareq.

Director of Retail Expansion, Shwapno, Samsuddoha Shimul, said, "We hope that the people here will regularly shop from Shwapna in a healthy and safe environment. The outlet has been stocked keeping in mind the needs of the locals."

Address of this new outlet: Emity Caview Islam Tower, 1705 / B, Block- J, Lime Factory Junction (next to Gauchia Mazar), Halishahar, Chattogram.

There are month-long attractive offers for customers on the occasion of the opening of the outlet. There is home delivery service.

Contact number for home delivery is 01401-188153.

Shwapno / outlets / super shops

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

6h | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

5h | Habitat
Women&#039;s activist organisation Naripokkho formed a human chain and demanded immediate arrest and trial of constable Nazmul Tareq on 3 April. Photo: PR

A teep and the art of telling women what not to wear

7h | Panorama
There is a casual sitting area on the floor and a thin L-shaped waterway around it. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dzable Studio: Bringing nature inside to create peace of mind

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

History of the bindi

History of the bindi

7h | Videos
Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

9h | Videos
Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

9h | Videos
Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

2
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

5
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

6
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release