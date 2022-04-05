Shwapno opens new outlet in Halishahar, Chattogram

A new outlet of Shwapno, one of the retail chain shops in the country, is now at the lime factory intersection in Halishahar, Chattogram.

The new outlet was inaugurated on Tuesday (5 April) at 10am at the Chuna factory more" area of Halishahar (next to Gauchia Mazar).

Present at the occasion were Councilor of Ward South ward 11 Professor Ismail, Joint Convener of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League's Chattogram unit Md Delwar Hossain Khoka, Reserved Women Councilor of wards 11, 25, 26 Hure Ara Beauty, Metropolitan Awami League leader and former general secretary Ershadul Amin Chowdhury, Shwapno's Regional Head of Operations Abdullah Al Mahboob and Chittagong Regional Manager Saifur Rab Tareq.

Director of Retail Expansion, Shwapno, Samsuddoha Shimul, said, "We hope that the people here will regularly shop from Shwapna in a healthy and safe environment. The outlet has been stocked keeping in mind the needs of the locals."

Address of this new outlet: Emity Caview Islam Tower, 1705 / B, Block- J, Lime Factory Junction (next to Gauchia Mazar), Halishahar, Chattogram.

There are month-long attractive offers for customers on the occasion of the opening of the outlet. There is home delivery service.

Contact number for home delivery is 01401-188153.