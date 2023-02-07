Shwapno opens new outlet in Feni

07 February, 2023, 04:25 pm
Shwapno opens new outlet in Feni

Retail brand chain shop Shwapno launched a new outlet at SSK Road in Feni on 31 January. 

Feni Municipality Mayor Nazrul Islam Swapan Miyaji, Shwapno Corporate Affairs AGM Tamim Khan, Regional managers- Riaz Uddin and Raihan Mostafiz Ansari, and Outlet Manager Delwar Hossain were present on the occasion among others, said a press release.

Shwapno Executive Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir said, "Shwapno is now in 51 districts of the country. We were planning to have a state-of-the-art outlet at SSK Road in Feni for a long time. Here our range of services will be more extensive."

Swapna Operations Director Abu Nacher said that there will be month-long offers and home delivery services at this new outlet.

