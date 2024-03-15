Aarong opens its 29th outlet in Barishal

Fashion and lifestyle brand Aarong opened its 29th outlet in Barishal on Wednesday (13 March).

This newly designed 13,000-square-feet space offers a four-storey shopping experience for Aarong customers. It features women's, men's, and children's apparel, home décor, footwear, jewellery, and other product lines. At this location, customers will also find Aarong's sub-brands - TAAGA, TAAGA MAN, Aarong Earth, and Grassroots Café.

The outlet was inaugurated by Ms. Tamara Hasan Abed, Managing Director of BRAC Enterprises, along with other Aarong and BRAC officials. "We are delighted to bring Aarong to Barishal's vibrant community. This important city completes Aarong's expansion to all divisions of Bangladesh. It not only strengthens our commitment to empowering local artisans and showcasing their skills, but also marks a significant step in Aarong's national growth strategy," said Ms. Abed.

Aarong remains committed to its mission as a social enterprise of BRAC, the world's largest non-governmental organization.

Outlet address: 936 Bogura Road, Barishal.