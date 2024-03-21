Singer Bangladesh opens new store following Turkish model

Singer Bangladesh opened a new outlet named New Concept Store at Gulshan by following the Turkish model that facilitates the customers in various ways.

Besides, the multinational company, which is also a subsidiary of Turkey-based Arçelik, introduced new initiatives including a series of transformations, including a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant and a workplace representing the company's new vision aiming to enhance the consumer experience.

The company revealed its new initiative as "Transform for Growth with a press conference held on Thursday at Gulshan. The meeting saw the attendances of MHM Fairoz, Managing Director and CEO at Singer Bangladesh, Cemal Can Dinçer, Chief Commercial Officer Turkiye and Southern Asia at Arçelik, Özkan Çimen. Chief Financial Officer at Arçelik, Fatih Özkadı, Chief Sustainability, Quality, Customer Care Officer at Arçelik, Handan Abdurrahmanoğlu, Director of South Asia Regional Marketing, Business Transformation and Growth at Arcelik.

Commenting on these transformative endeavours, Can Dinçer said, "Our concept stores have taken inspiration from award winning store design of Arcelik in Istanbul, Türkiye.

"We are adapting the best practices of our retail and commercial transformation journey of Türkiye to Bangladesh, and I am honoured to accompany this new journey in Bangladesh."

"We aim to increase the production capacity of Singer Bangladesh and position Bangladesh as a hub for the region in the medium and long term. We plan to export products from the factories in the countries in the region in the long term," he added..

In the press meet event, Singer Bangladesh Managing Director informed that their new factory is set to start operation in April, which is currently open as a trial basis.

"Our new plant is in line with the new priorities of Bangladesh as the country enhances self-reliance in meeting its needs," said MHM Fairoz.

The chief executive office further said it is also the first investment in the country by Arcelik – the flagship company of the Turkey-based Koç Group. Arcelik acquired Singer Bangladesh in 2019.

The multinational electronics and home appliance firm has commenced construction of the new plant adhering to the gold standards of LEED – a globally recognised green building certification – investing $78 million, or around Tk800 crore, at the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone in Narayanganj's Araihazar in 2022.

Set up on the 1.35 lakh square metre industrial plot, the initial capacity of the factory would be 15 lakh units of refrigerators, televisions, washing machines, air conditioners and other major appliances annually, which will strengthen Singer's position in the market, according to the company's annual report.

The new factory will also create jobs for around 4,000 people.