Secret Recipe flagship outlet now at Elephant Road

Secret Recipe, Malaysia's largest cafe chain has launched its flagship outlet at Elephant Road with famous cakes, delicious food and a variety of drinks.

This 17th outlet of Secret Recipe was inaugurated by Mutasim Daiaan, director of Fair Group on 18 April afternoon, reads a press release.

"Secret Recipe provides premium services maintaining quality. We are committed to ensuring healthy and delicious food. Secret Recipe will go for expansion of the business on a larger scale. After Dhaka and Chittagong, Secret Recipe outlet is going to be launched in Cox's Bazar soon," said Mutasim.

The outlet has been launched at the premium property "Plaza Central" at old Elephant Road with priority given to the needs of the customers.

"We are uncompromising about quality. Our goal is to provide the best food and the best service to our customers. Meanwhile, all the working chefs and service staff are employed after training, thereby we are providing quality services in accordance with international guidelines," Secret Recipe's Head of Business KSM Mohith-ul Bari said.

The launch of this premium flagship outlet of Secret Recipe was announced with a cake and ribbon cutting in the presence of invited guests. Popular media personalities Farabi Hafeez, Farzana Bithi, Sunerah Binte Kamal, Nishat Priyam, Asin Jahan and Anisha Rozen were present on the occasion.

Ananta Group DMD Md Asif Zahir, Fair Group Head of Communication Hasnain Khurshed, Fair Group Head of Marketing JM Taslim Kabir, Fair Group Public Relations Officer Saeed Ahmed and other officials of Fair Group were also present at the event.

There is a 10% discount on Secret Recipe Bangladesh app and website orders. Also, a month-long offer on desserts on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, at all Secret Recipe outlets. Customers can directly contact through the hotline (09613505085).