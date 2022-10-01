Shwapno opens new outlet in Bogura 

Corporates

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 03:16 pm

Related News

Shwapno opens new outlet in Bogura 

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 03:16 pm
Shwapno opens new outlet in Bogura 

Shwapno, a leading supermarket chain in the country, launched one of its outlets in Bogura suburb on Friday.

The new outlet, situated Rumana Mansion Road, Road-21, Housing Estate in Bogura suburb, was inaugurated at 4:45pm in the presence of Director Operations of Shwapno Abu Naser, said a press release.

With this, Shwapno now has 250 outlets, including franchises, across the country.  

"Shwapno has expanded to 43 districts of the country. We hope that customers will enjoy their daily shopping in the healthy and secure environment of this brand-new outlet," Shwapno executive director Sabbir Hasan Nasir said.

Abu Naser, Director Operations of Shwapno announces month long offers and home delivery facilities in Shwapno's new outlet.
 

Shwapno / Shwapno Super Shop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

4h | Panorama
Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

7h | Food
Love Studio provides a break from reality, a moment to remember. Photo: Courtesy

Love Studio: Capturing dreams in frames

7h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

The enduring love of things Soviet 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup will cost $220B, how much will it earn?

Qatar World Cup will cost $220B, how much will it earn?

18h | Videos
World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

22h | Videos
Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

1d | Videos
Is operation the only solution for hernia?

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Health

Bangladesh’s caesarean rate more than double the WHO-recommended level

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 