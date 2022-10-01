Shwapno opens new outlet in Bogura 

Shwapno, a leading supermarket chain in the country, launched one of its outlets in Bogura suburb on Friday.

The new outlet, situated Rumana Mansion Road, Road-21, Housing Estate in Bogura suburb, was inaugurated at 4:45pm in the presence of Director Operations of Shwapno Abu Naser, said a press release.

With this, Shwapno now has 250 outlets, including franchises, across the country.

"Shwapno has expanded to 43 districts of the country. We hope that customers will enjoy their daily shopping in the healthy and secure environment of this brand-new outlet," Shwapno executive director Sabbir Hasan Nasir said.

Abu Naser, Director Operations of Shwapno announces month long offers and home delivery facilities in Shwapno's new outlet.

