Shippers' Council chairman re-elected Asian Shippers' Alliance vice chair

Md Rezaul Karim, chairman of Shippers Council of Bangladesh (SCB), has been re-elected as Vice Chairman of Asian Shippers' Alliance (ASA) for the period of 2022-24.

Member Countries of the South Asia Region have elected the new body of the shippers' alliance at its annual meeting held on Monday at Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand.

Lin Sun Mo, Willy, chairman of Hong Kong Shippers Council (HKSC) and Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of Thai National Shippers Council are also elected as Vice Chairman.

All of them are contributing to the development and strengthening of the Asian Shippers' Alliance.

Md Rezaul Karim held the position of vice chairman of ASA from 2017 to 2022, said a press release

Shippers Council of Bangladesh (SCB) is the founding member of ASA, established in 2015.

Md Rezaul Karim is the proprietor of S N Jute International, a pioneer jute exporting firm of the country.

He was also chairman of Bangladesh Jute Association & former chairman of Private Sector Consultative Board of International Jute Study Group.