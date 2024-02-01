SCB Chairman Rezaul pays courtesy call on PM Hasina

A delegation of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) led by its Chairman Rezaul Karim paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gonobhaban on 31 January.

In the beginning, SCB chairman and members of the Board of Directors, congratulated the Prime Minister by giving flower bouquets on her achieving an unequivocal victory of the 14 party coalition led by Awami League in the 12th parliamentary election and taking oath as the Prime Minister for the fifth time, the release added.

At the same time a Cheque of Tk50 lakh was handed over to the prime minister for her relief and welfare fund.

SCB Vice Chairman, Ganesh Chandra Saha; Directors- Syed Md. Bakhtiar & Ataur Rahman Khan were also present at that time.