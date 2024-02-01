SCB Chairman Rezaul pays courtesy call on PM Hasina

Corporates

Press Release
01 February, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 05:56 pm

Related News

SCB Chairman Rezaul pays courtesy call on PM Hasina

Press Release
01 February, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 05:56 pm
SCB Chairman Rezaul pays courtesy call on PM Hasina

A delegation of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) led by its Chairman Rezaul Karim paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gonobhaban on 31 January.

In the beginning, SCB chairman and members of the Board of Directors, congratulated the Prime Minister by giving flower bouquets on her achieving an unequivocal victory of the 14 party coalition led by Awami League in the 12th parliamentary election and taking oath as the Prime Minister for the fifth time, the release added. 

At the same time a Cheque of Tk50 lakh was handed over to the prime minister for her relief and welfare fund.   

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

SCB Vice Chairman, Ganesh Chandra Saha; Directors- Syed Md. Bakhtiar & Ataur Rahman Khan were also present at that time.

Shippers’ Council of Bangladesh (SCB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

LGED is working on developing a core rural road network at every upazila and district level. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Economic growth is driving up the need to upgrade rural roads

6h | Panorama
TBS Infographics.

Why RMG nearshoring never posed a real threat to Bangladeshi manufacturers

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

1d | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

51m | Videos
International football transfer spending breaks record in 2023

International football transfer spending breaks record in 2023

1h | Videos
Non-cotton garment exports could rise from $8.5b to $19b: ERD

Non-cotton garment exports could rise from $8.5b to $19b: ERD

3h | Videos
Ladders are being used to climb the bridge

Ladders are being used to climb the bridge

4h | Videos