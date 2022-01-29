Shippers’ Council holds 40th Annual General Meeting 

The Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) held its 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday.

SCB Chairman Rezaul Karim presided over the meeting which was started with one minute silence in respect to the council's former chairmen, members, and others who passed away last year, reads a press release.

The AGM reviewed the country's trade, transport, shipping and port related problems in the context of Covid-19.

It reviewed the performances of the council during the last one year which include measures taken for enhancing its services to the shippers i.e. exporters and importers.

The meeting also discussed its interaction with Asian Shippers' Alliance (ASA) and Global Shippers' Alliance (GSA).

The Meeting confirmed the minutes of the last AGM, passed the Annual Report of the Board of Directors for 2021, the Audited Balance Sheet and Statement of Accounts for the year 2020-2021 and appointed Auditors for the year 2021-2022.

The Member, Election Board of the Council Binoy Krishna Mondal formally announced the names of new office bearers and directors for the term 2022 and 2023 as follows: Chairman Rezaul Karim, proprietor SN Jute International; Senior Vice Chairman Ariful Ahsan, chairman of Silk Container Lines Ltd; Vice Chairman AKM Aminul Mannan (Khokon), proprietor of East West Jute Trading Co; and Directors Munir Hossain, directora of Dress World Ltd; Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan, proprietor of Arzu Jute Traders; Syed Bakhtiar, chairman of Active Logistics; Nurussafa Babu, director of Electro Mart Ltd; Ziaul Islam, partner of MS Fashions; Ganesh Chandra Saha, managing partner of International Jute Traders; Ataur Rahman Khan, proprietor of AR Khan & Co; and KM Arifuzzaman, proprietor of King Ocean Shipping Lines.