'No district left behind': PM approves creating district-wise masterplan

The government today (16 May) approved the initiative to create a participatory district-wise masterplan with an emphasis on rural development.

The Planning Commission will sit with the local member of parliament to iron out the details, according to the proposal tabled at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister Major General Abdus Salam (retd) said through this rural infrastructure, rural health, rural communication and rural education systems will get special importance.

At the press conference held in the NEC Bhaban in the capital, the planning minister also said the development activities being done so far were upazila-based.

"Some upazilas are getting nothing and many others are getting a lot. Initiatives have been taken to eliminate this disparity in development."

He said the masterplan could be for one year or five years.

"The necessary development will be gradual and will be implemented according to the masterplan. Once the MPs prepare the plan, we will also take the opinions of the local chairmen," he said.

He said the plan was to ensure that no district was left behind.

The planning minister said district-wise planning can emphasise the development of backward districts.