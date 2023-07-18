SCB holds 11th board meeting

SCB holds 11th board meeting

Shippers' Council of Bangladesh held the 11th meeting of the Board of Directors for the term 2022 & 2023 on Tuesday.

The meeting took place at 4:00pm in the SCB office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka under the Chairmanship of SCB Chairman Md Rezaul Karim, reads a press release.

The meeting approved the minutes of the previous meeting and accounts statement. 

The board also decided to participate in the upcoming Annual Meeting of Global Shippers' Alliance (GSA) & Asian Shippers' Alliance (ASA) which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 4-6 September. 

The delegation was led by Md Rezaul Karim, who is also the Vice Chairman of ASA. 

Apart from Bangladesh, European, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysian, Korean & Thai Shippers' Council; Macau Shippers' Association and American Association of Exporters and Importers representatives are expected to attend the meeting.

 Vice Chairman AKM Aminul Mannan (Khokon) and Directors: Md. Munir Hossain; Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan; Syed Md. Bakhtiar;  Md. Nurussafa Babu; Ziaul Islam; Ganesh Chandra Saha, Ataur Rahman Khan & K. M. Arifuzzaman also attended the Board meeting.

Shippers’ Council of Bangladesh (SCB)

