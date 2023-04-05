Shippers’ Council of Bangladesh hosts iftar mahfil

Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) hosted an iftar and doa mehfil at Samson H Chowdhury Center, Dhaka Club Ltd on Tuesday (4 April).

SCB Chairman Md Rezaul Karim presided over the event, reads a press release.

Khandaker Mashiuzzaman (Romel), president of Bangladesh Petroleum Tanker Owners Association and Dhaka Club Ltd, was the chief guest.

Shippers' Council Senior Vice Chairman Md Ariful Ahsan, Vice Chairman AKM Aminul Mannan (Khokon), directors, members and many distinguished guests were present in the occasion.

